Eugene (Gene) Andrusyk, 87 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday February 25, 2019. Gene was a resident of Pinewood Court Long Term Care home for the aged. Gene was born in Zhoda Manitoba, January 6 1932 and moved to Port Arthur/Thunder Bay shortly after with his family. Gene was a long time member of UA Local 628 Plumbers and Steamfitters and Welders and he worked all over Northwestern Ontario on many constructions sites over the years. Gene enjoyed Hunting and Fishing and spent many weekends at Lac De Miles Lac fishing with his friends and son's and In his later years at Eagle Head Lake with his sister Patsy and brother in law Dave Kennedy. Eugene was predeceased by his parents Nick and Mary, his siblings Helen, Elsie, John, Mary, and his son Dean, son in law Dennis Dagenais and daughter in law Sherri Andrusyk. Gene is survived by his sister Patsy Kennedy, brother in law Mervin Maddison and his children Joy (Dagenais), Dave (Audrey), Todd (Mary), his grand children Corey Dagenais, Lacey (Bart) Gajda, Marley Dagenais and Michael, Katrina, Jordan and Cassandra Andrusyk . Great grandchildren Caleb and Finley. Cremation has taken place as per Gene's wishes, a private ceremony will take place with family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, if friends so desire a donation in Dad's name to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciatedOnline condolences may be made through
The family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Court who looked after DAD.
