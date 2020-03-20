|
July 7, 1931 ~
March 15, 2020
Gene said he had a good run at life. He was well loved and will be missed by many. He was born in Fort William, he spent his early years on Island #2, He married Patricia Gardner and they made a beautiful life for themselves and their six kids in Victoria BC. Gene was a devoted and loving father to Joe, Trish, Dave, Lorie, Terri and Jim and their partners. He is survived by 12 siblings. Alice Ward, Yvonne Fraser (Les), Julian, Emil (Ann), Arthur (Barbara), Mary-Ann Erickson of Tomahawk WI, Alfred (Heather), Rose Marie Hall, Dan (Lanore) of Port Elgin ON, Jerry, Elizabeth, and Jimmy (Debbie) He is predeceased by his wife Patricia, son Joseph, father Eugene, mother Blondine, brothers Phillip, Joseph, Albert and Edward. He was a successful, hard working man, always supportive and encouraging, who had a heart of gold. His passions were his family, the business he started -Thunderbird Insurance- and his boat. He loved to travel the world with Pat by his side and together they made life long friends.
Forever in our hearts
A funeral mass will be held at St Patrick's Church (Victoria BC) when the current healthcare crisis is over.