Eugene (Gene) Prystay

Eugene (Gene) Prystay Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene (Gene) Prystay on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 with his family by his side. Gene took great pleasure in his favourite hobby, horseracing. Horseracing at the Galaxy with friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the racetracks in Florida, where he spent many winters with the love of his life, his wife Eileen. Gene was employed as a manager of Parish and Heinbecker (P&H) Elevators, which he took great pride in. Gene was predeceased by his wife Eilene, brother Sydney, his mother and father. Survived by his step-daughter Gina, grandchildren Shannon (Dan), Tamara, Robert, Ashley (Jay), Jessica and Tristyn; great grandchildren Ethan, Cole, Calen, Lucas and Rylan, sisters Pauline and Virginia and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Private graveside ceremony will follow at a later date.

may be made through www.nwfainc.com
