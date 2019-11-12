|
May 7, 1926 –
November 8, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Eugene “Gen” Ulmer, age 93 years, on Friday, November 8, 2019 with family by her side in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Gen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, growing up in Ingolf, Ontario and settling in Thunder Bay. She was a dedicated member of the Women of the Moose 947 and a contributor to the casinos and lotteries. She loved to bake and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters Ashton and Risa.
Gen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elroy; daughter Linda (Lawrence) Sidall; granddaughter Risa; son Larry; sister Rose Everall as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by her granddaughter Ashton Siddall, brother William, and sister Anne.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the TBRHSC – Renal Unit.
