Eva Cowley
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Eva Cowley (born Ida Guarasci) on September 17, 2020 at Roseview Manor, Thunder Bay. Eva was surrounded by her daughters when she passed. She was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on October 11, 1920 to parents Giuseppe and Antonietta Guarasci. She had three younger brothers: Rudy, John, and Frank, all deceased. The daughter of immigrant parents, Eva was very proud to be first generation Canadian. She had a lovely voice and loved to sing. She could often be heard singing Ave Maria and other classics at home. She was a member of the church choir. Over the years Eva tried her hand at bridge, gardening and other activities. She was foster mother to several children both in Toronto and Thunder Bay. Her love of ice cream was legendary. She was a strong, independent woman before her time. In the 1960's she would load the car with her children and make the long drive from Toronto to Port Arthur. She was an entrepreneur; she went to night school to learn bookkeeping; she was an example to her daughters. Over the years her career paths included working in the family store and the Italian Co-op in Port Arthur. During World War II she worked at Canada Car. After the war she relocated to Toronto where she co-owned a beauty salon and later worked as a bookkeeper at Case Company. It was in Toronto that she met her husband Frank Cowley (died 2004) and they started their family. In 1964 the family moved to Port Arthur. She leaves three loving daughters: Teressa Rose (Brian), Celia Hayton (Bryan) and Marie Cowley (Jake). Her grandchildren Matthew, Michelle, Rebecca (Becky), James, Vanessa and Justin brought her great joy and she cherished her special times with them. She was great-grandmother to Victoria, Corey, Aiden, Saylor and André and great-great grandmother to Harley. The family thank the wonderful staff at Roseview Manor for their care, compassion and contributions to Eva's life over the years. Cremation has taken place and a private commemoration ceremony is planned.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
