|
|
Eva Margaret Brown, age 88, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Eva was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on October 9, 1930 to Victor and Jenny Vesterback. She married Malcolm Gordon Brown in 1959. She held many jobs working as a waitress at the Shoreline Motor Hotel, Hodder Avenue Hotel and Parkmount Hotel until she worked as a Cookee for Great Lakes Paper in the Woodlands Division, Camps 601 and 603 in Graham. Family and volunteering were her main interests after retiring. Eva was very active and dedicated as a volunteer at the Thunder Bay 55+ Centre. She worked in the gift shop, served as a convener for cribbage events, served 2 terms on the Board of Directors, sat on the Centre's Food Board and volunteered with the Income Tax Program for Seniors. She was also a member of the Finnish Ever Young Club. Eva was a proud recipient of the Good Citizen Award in 2006 and the Spirit of Thunder Bay Award in 2009. Online condolences
Eva's hobbies were bingo, cribbage, knitting, crossword puzzles, and word search puzzles. When not at the 55+ Centre, she could be seen walking around Current River and Boulevard Lake with her little dog "Buffy" who always led the way and she was happy to go along.
After the start of her illness in 2013, Eva resided at the Walford until moving to Long Term Care at Roseview Manor (Celeste) in December 2018. Thank you to the staff at both residences for all their loving care given to Mom throughout her stay.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at St. Joseph's Hospice for the care and compassion provided to mom making sure her final days were comfortable.
Eva is survived by her daughter Darlene Britt (Larry), bothers Ron (Diane) and Arnold (Salme) Vesterback, Sister-in-law Pauline Vesterback, three Grandchildren (Jennifer Lisi, Crystal Kaukinen and John Britt) and four great-grandchildren (Ethan and Orion Lisi, Isaac and Addison Kaukinen).
Eva was predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years Malcolm Brown, son Jack Brown, parents Victor and Jenny Vesterback, step-fathers Urho Salmi and Kalle Ampi, brothers Harold and Allan Vesterback, sister Mary Sohlman and brother-in-law Tauno Sohlman and nephew Ron Vesterback.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Oliver Road Community Centre Main Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eva's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Sciences Foundation, designated to the Northern Cancer Fund or the charity of your choice.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com