It is with great sadness that the family of Eva Plourde (nee Mitton) announces her passing on June 30, 2019 at the Manitouwadge General Hospital surrounded by her family. Eva was born September 27, 1938 to Mary Little and Edward Mitton in Moncton, New Brunswick. Eva lived a life full of adventures and experiences that she loved t share. She left her parent's home early on in life and spent the better part of her twenties travelling all over the world. She came to Manitouwadge in 1967 to spend 2 weeks and ended up staying for the next 52 years. Manitouwadge is where she met the love of her life, had her sons and raised her family. Eva had a great spirit. She was feisty and told it like it was. Her family was the most important thing in her life and her children and grandkids always came first. Eva will be greatly missed by her two sons Derrick (Nathalie) Mitton and Adrien (Karrie) Plourde. Her 5 grandkids Mamie, Jessica, Kassidy, Khyanna and Mason. Her sister Margaret and brothers Albert and Eugene as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Martin Plourde, her parents Mary Little and Edward Mitton, step father Roy Little and her sisters Ileene, Shirley and Lornette. You may now rest
with the Angels Eva,
you well deserve it!
A Memorial Mass will be held on July 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Manitouwadge.