Evald Kruus

Evald Kruus Obituary

Evald Kruus passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on February 18, 2020 at the age of 96 years. He was born in Võru, Estonia October 5, 1923 and is survived by relatives there. Canada was his destination arriving by ship in 1951 and coming to then Port Arthur. The bush industry here and in BC was his employment for sometime until he landed a job as a custodian at Lakehead University, where he retired from. Music was his enjoyment; teaching himself to play the accordian, mouthorgan, Dulcimer or Kondilay and some piano. Many a good times were had when the instruments came out at the Estonian parties. Evald played in the "Pelimanni Orchestra" and sang in the Otava Male Chior for 35+ years. He passed while listening to the taped sounds of the music he was so much a part of. His residence for the past 11 years was "The Walford", assisted living home, where he enjoyed the company and entertainment with his Walford family. He will be greatly missed by all his friends. Thank you to those who looked after him. As per his wishes, there will be no formal service.

