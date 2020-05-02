Suddenly, on April 28, 2020, at her home in Thunder Bay.Adored wife of John (Jack) Dowson and beloved mother of Jamie. Loved sister of Kelly Pykerman.Predeceased by parents John and Jean Pykerman and brothers Jamie and Jeff.Eve was a devoted and loyal advocate for the less advantaged, and her chosen career path was certainly an indication of that. She was always advocating on behalf of women's social, economic and safety issues. Eve was a force to be reckoned with.To say that she will be missed is an understatement.Special thanks to Dr. Mary McDonald and Dr. Katharine Storkzon, and staff at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.Cremation has taken place and a memorial is being planned in the future.In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Eve's name to Kittykare, 745 N. James Street, Thunder Bay P7C 5M7; kittykare2010@hotmail.com, or to Thunder Bay Humane Society.Online condolencemay be made through