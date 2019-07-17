|
(nee Bellamy)
It is with appreciation for her long and healthy life that our family shares the peaceful passing, with her loving daughter by her side, of a much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Born June 2, 1926 Eveline was 6th eldest of 11 children born to the late Marie and Albert Bellamy, all of whom have predeceased her.
Eveline enjoyed working as a Secretary all her life both in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay, retiring after many years with Ontario Hydro. She was then able to travel more including places such as Paris, Alaska, road trips across Canada and the States and fun bus trips to nearby casinos. At the top of her list were family fishing and camping trips right up until she was 89.
Other life passions were sewing which included many outfits and costumes (including perfect tu tus) for her family. She loved reading, gardening and was a big fan of the Blue Jays. In her younger years she enjoyed curling but managed her 200 game in 5 pin bowling with her daughter at Mario's with the 55+ Sr. League also when she was 89.
Eveline is survived and her memory cherished by daughter Diane (Joe) Roy; grandchildren Joseph (Danielle) Roy, Michelle (John) LaFroy of Thunder Bay; Bryan (Andrea) Roy of Georgetown, ON; great grandchildren Ellen and Adam LaFroy, Joseph Jr., and Jacob Roy of Thunder Bay; Jasper and Finley Roy of Georgetown, ON. Numerous relatives also survive.
We are so grateful to the wonderful nurses and supportive staff at Hogarth Riverview for their most kind and compassionate care given as Eveline ended this life's journey. Respecting Eveline's wishes a service will not be held. A private interment of cremains where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother at St. Patrick's Plot, Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
We Love You Mom, Grandma, Nana
Your memory is our keepsake
with which we'll never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you forever in our heart