|
|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Beatrice Turk on February 12, 2020 with family by her side. Evelyn was born in Port Arthur on January 6, 1935. She spent her early years on the family farm in Marks Township and the majority of her adult years in Murillo and Kakabeka Falls. Online condolences
She worked at a variety of jobs before embarking on a career with the Canadian Grain Commission as a Grain Inspector. Evelyn broke new ground for women in a male dominated field and became the first woman to retire from the Commission in June of 1991. To fuel her creativity, she worked in the craft department at Vanderwees Greenhouses for a number of years before permanently retiring. She was always passionate about being outside tending to her flowers, preparing fabulous meals complete with her famous apple pie or preparing for one of her craft shows with a wide variety of her personally made crafts.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Denise (Alan), Darlene, Gary (Sharlene), Valerie (Ken), Dale (Lynn), Daniel (Kerri-Anne), 13 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Beatrice Oakley, daughter-in-law Brenda and son Dwane.
In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place at 1:30 p.m. February 22, 2020 at the Murillo Community Hall, 4569 Oliver Rd, Murillo. (Use rear entrance doors). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Care Group.
may be made through www.nwfainc.com