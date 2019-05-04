|
Mrs. Evelyn Gladys Dumonski (Goldberg), resident of Hogarth TCU, ascended into heaven on April 27th, 2019 to finally be with her husband of 57 years and love of her life, Johnny. Evelyn was born March 5th, 1937 in Pedley, ON. Predeceased by husband John Dumonski (2015), parents Oscar and Irene (Bellefeuille), siblings Leanne Gascon and Florence Rose. She is survived by 6 children: Ronnie (Barb), Jim, Linda (Danny) Knoll, Wayne, Wendy (Rick) Harris and Leona (Steve) Savage. Proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren: Katie (Ryan), Jesse, Dustin (Candace), Charlene (Tyler), Shane (Leila), Bobbie (Michelle), Stephanie (Ryan), Kendra, Jay (Lauren), Chad and Quinn, to whom she was very close; 12 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Sienna, Lucas, Alexa, Victoria, Kelan, Gage, Cassidy, Jaycee, Bailie, Jackson and Jude. Siblings: Martin (Fusaye), Howard (Sharon), George (Linda), Mary Currier, Rita Chaboyer and Margaret (Andre) St. Denis. Evelyn grew up around the railroad, living in CNR section houses in PeterBell, White Otter, Hogarth, Jellicoe and McKirdy, where she met Johnny and would continue to enjoy their much loved family camp. Younger she aspired to be a truck driver and tried it out around age 14. As a teen she was a Cooke in Bush camps for Pinelands in PeterBell, Beardmore and Jellicoe. Evelyn & John settled in Nipigon, where they purchased their first home which they kept impeccable. She worked at the Plywood Mill, then custodian at local Schools. She loved her rocking chair, old-time country, and McCain's cake. She played guitar at many of house parties and had the voice of an Angel. Mom loved and would do anything for her family, "A Mother To Many" and caregiver to mother Irene. A spitfire and very resilient gal just like Jack Dempsey (boxer) surviving cancer twice. Her beliefs were forgive often and never stay mad. She was very sharp with a quirky sense of humor and could recite French prayers she had learned young from mémère in Field, ON just days before her passing. AKA "Blonde Bomber" along side BF Nora Cote would share many adventures. She also admired friend Marlene Chaboyer and niece Cathy (her girl). Thank you to Dr. Agostino, Dr. Skunta and all of her caregivers at both Jasper Place and Hogarth TCU - Cedar Wing. Especially Vanessa & Tyler in her final days. Your respect and kindness were immeasurable. Thank you Auntie Rita for being by mom's side. Cremation has taken place. As per Evelyn's wishes there will be no service. A family celebration at a later date."Look At Us" -Vince Gill
May you be dancing the jig with Johnny or as you said, "doing the pollywog",
You were loved and
will be missed!
