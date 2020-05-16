Evelyn (Thayer) Hoogsteen
Evelyn Hoogsteen, nee Thayer, went to meet her Lord, at the age of 93, on May 3rd, with family by her side. Mom leaves to mourn her passing husband Wiebe (Bill) Hoogsteen; her children Joe (Barb) Hickerson, Thunder Bay, Noella Strain, Keewatin, ON, Jack (Sue) Hickerson, Brantford, ON, Raymond Hickerson, Thunder Bay, Valerie Whitter, Prince Albert, SK, and Jolene (Doug) Brown, Thunder Bay; daughter-in-law Kelly Hickerson, Vernon, BC; as well as Bill's children Robert (Marina) Hoogsteen, Peter (Elaine) Hoogsteen, Jean Costanzo, Barbara (Rick) Margarit, Archie (Corinne) Hoogsteen, Sonja VanderVeghte, Kenneth Hoogsteen, and Gary (Sharon) Hoogsteen; sister Melody (Bruce) Wickstrom, Fort Frances and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mom was predeceased by husbands Melvin Hickerson and Ross Webb, son Patrick Hickerson, step-son Brian Webb, and sons-in-law Craig Strain and Wendell Whitter.
Mom had a lifelong love and appreciation of learning, nature and the world around her which she expressed joyfully through many artistic media, travel, camping and literature. Her life was filled with love of family, friends, and her strong faith. Dates for funeral services and a celebration of mom's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to a charity of choice.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
