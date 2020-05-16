Evelyn Hoogsteen, nee Thayer, went to meet her Lord, at the age of 93, on May 3rd, with family by her side. Mom leaves to mourn her passing husband Wiebe (Bill) Hoogsteen; her children Joe (Barb) Hickerson, Thunder Bay, Noella Strain, Keewatin, ON, Jack (Sue) Hickerson, Brantford, ON, Raymond Hickerson, Thunder Bay, Valerie Whitter, Prince Albert, SK, and Jolene (Doug) Brown, Thunder Bay; daughter-in-law Kelly Hickerson, Vernon, BC; as well as Bill's children Robert (Marina) Hoogsteen, Peter (Elaine) Hoogsteen, Jean Costanzo, Barbara (Rick) Margarit, Archie (Corinne) Hoogsteen, Sonja VanderVeghte, Kenneth Hoogsteen, and Gary (Sharon) Hoogsteen; sister Melody (Bruce) Wickstrom, Fort Frances and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mom was predeceased by husbands Melvin Hickerson and Ross Webb, son Patrick Hickerson, step-son Brian Webb, and sons-in-law Craig Strain and Wendell Whitter.Mom had a lifelong love and appreciation of learning, nature and the world around her which she expressed joyfully through many artistic media, travel, camping and literature. Her life was filled with love of family, friends, and her strong faith. Dates for funeral services and a celebration of mom's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to a charity of choice.Online condolences maybe made through