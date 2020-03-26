|
Mr. Everett A. Brown of Shorthill's Retirement Villa and formerly of W. Francis Street, Thunder Bay, passed away into the presence of his Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Avondale, New Brunswick on April 9, 1928 he was the son of Earlin and Velma Brown. Everett moved with his parents to Fort William in 1939. He was a graduate of the Fort William Vocational School as well as the Prairie Bible College. He worked at B.A. Oil / Gulf Oil for 33 years, retiring in 1984. Everett was a member of the Westfort Baptist Church, a Sunday School teacher and served on the church board. He enjoyed fishing and camping at East Floral Beach as well as wood crafts, painting and gardening. Everett is predeceased by his wife Evelyn, survived by two sons, David (Brenda) of Fonthill and Douglas (Sue) of Toronto, and 2 grandchildren, Charlotte and Matthew of Toronto. A special thank you to friends Red & Bev Walker and Kathy & Brian Leathorn of Thunder Bay. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Shorthill's Retirement Villa. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca