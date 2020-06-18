



Sept 5, 1961 – June 15, 2020



It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. Fabian lived and worked in Fort William First Nation, where he spent his 30-year career being a “Jack of All Trades”. He worked for J.D. Barnes Ltd., Parsons Wilson & Milton Ltd., True Grit Engineering and Fort William First Nation. He became known for his craftsmanship, his skills with a chainsaw, and earned the nickname “Mud Guts” for his drywalling proficiency. He especially loved working in the bush, and worked as a fire fighter with the MNR. Fabian is predeceased by his daughter, Brooklyn; his parents Christi Pervais and Eugene Bannon, his step-father Wayne Thurston, and his grandparents Jacob & May Bannon, and Sam & Margaret Pervais. Fabian is survived by his four children, Taylor, Charlene, Georgia and Ty, his special friend, partner and wife of 17 years, Tannis; his sisters Jackie, Leslie and Gail, his brothers Bryon and Eugene, his aunts Liz and Ruth Pervais, and his uncles Myles, Melvin and Richard Pervais. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are also survived. Due to current gathering restrictions, a small prayer service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Blake Funeral Chapel, with interment following on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery .Fabian Bannon will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.