Faith Fawcett

On Monday, June 22, 2020 in London, at the age of 73, surrounded by love, Faith made the brave decision with her family's support, to shed her burdens of disease and pain in her courageous battle with cancer. Faith's beauty was obvious, both inside and out. She was a loving wife and mother and the backbone to our family. She was also a wonderful care giver to others, and was often called upon by friends and extended family for advice (and diagnosis). During her career, she was a dedicated, extraordinarily competent and caring Registered Nurse and Nurse Manager. Faith loved her work in the Emergency Department, where the action was, and then moved on to excel in every new challenge and position. Faith was a very loyal and trusted friend. She made and kept good friends despite physical distance and she was always the most gracious and inclusive hostess who had every event organized down to the last detail. She welcomed neighbours and co-workers into her life and she was always ready to brag about her children and grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure. She loved the Arts and was an artist herself, as a potter in her early years and then later on in life as an avid card maker and singer in both the Sweet Adeline's and in St Paul's Anglican Church choir in Thunder Bay. (St. Paul's Anglican was her “church home”. She was both confirmed and married there, her children were baptised there and both of her parents' funeral services were held at St. Paul's.) She was also well-known for her abilities in the kitchen. She was an incredible cook who could prepare a table for 16 or for 4 - and everyone went home amazed with the food and presentation! Faith was a tireless worker and consummate planner, always making sure things were completed well ahead of schedule. She was never one to sit still for long, whether it be cleaning, cooking, working or playing. As a testament to this, she also obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, all while working full-time and running our busy household. In her spare time, Faith was an avid reader who enjoyed puzzles, social golfing, and playing bridge. She was a member in both Thunder Bay and London Bridge clubs. After moving to London, Faith also became a member of a London branch of Beta Sigma Phi International. Faith really enjoyed her friends in these organizations. She was a true social creature, who made new friends easily whilst never forgetting her old ones. Faith treasured her Icelandic Heritage and maintained her maiden name, Bjerring, in her emails. She kept up the Icelandic Christmas tradition of baking Vinarterta every year – even this past season while she was in her weakened state. Before she left us, she taught both of her daughters how to make this special treat so they could carry this Icelandic tradition forward. Faith was born in Winnipeg on September 24, 1946 to her parents John and Marjorie Bjerring. She is survived by her beloved husband Keith (53 yrs) and two daughters; Stacey (Rick) and Tanis. Grieving the loss of their wonderful Grandmother are Parker and Tabitha (Louisville, KY) and Brenden in London. She will also be dearly missed by her brother, Bryan (Judy) and her nieces, Lisa and Susan and nephew, Craig. Due to the current travel restrictions and Covid-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to donate, Faith's wishes were for the Canadian Cancer Society.





Messages and condolences may be left at

www.forestcitycremation.com