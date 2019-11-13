|
Mrs. Faustina Vincenzina “Tina” Biscardi, age 92 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 9,2019. Faustina was born in Savuto di Cleto, Cosenza, Italy on February 15,1927, the daughter of Vincenzo Pucci and Teresa Russo. She was the last of 5 daughters in a family of 7 siblings. In December 1948 she married her soulmate Settimio. This union would stand the test of time allowing them to celebrate 70 years of marriage. In 1959, Faustina came to Canada with her son Oresto Luciano (Louie) to be reunited with her husband Settimio who had preceded them in 1951. After coming to Canada her family was blessed with the birth of their second son Antonio (Tony) and their daughter Lina. Faustina was devoted to her faith and was a member of the St. Anthony's CWL and St. Anthony's senior club. As a young immigrant Faustina found employment at Hinspergers, St Joseph's Hospital, the LPH and at the Port Arthur General Hospital from where she retired. In her later years she developed a love for casinos. She enjoyed many trips to Hinkley with Settimio and weekly day trips to Grand Portage were a must. She had many memorable trips with her children to the USA. She spent countless hours on the telephone with her good friend Rosetta Buonocuore in their mission to solve the world's problems. Her greatest joy was her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faustina enjoyed cooking for family gatherings. Holidays were especially important to her as she enjoyed making all the traditional Italian foods to keep the culture and traditions alive for the next generation. She will be lovingly remembered by her loving husband Settimio with whom she would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on December 22nd of this year, children Luciano (Sharon) and Tony (Karen), daughter Lina (Marcel) Nigro, grandchildren: Jamie, David, Anthony, Andrew (Candice) and Daniel (Paige); great grandchildren Serena and Byson, sister-in-law Rosaria Pucci as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Vincenzo and Teresa Pucci, sisters Ermina Stranges, Raffaella Russo, Riccetta Pucci and Alessandrina Vescio and brothers Pierino and Ludovico Pucci. Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. A private entombment to follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum. Visitation for friends will be held on Saturday from 9:15 am to 10:00 a.m. in the church. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B. R. H. S. Foundation-Heart to Home Campaign would be appreciated. Arrangement are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street.
