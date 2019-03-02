|
With profound sadness we share the sudden passing of Fay Nelson (Batting) on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the age of 70 years, with her loving husband Keith by her side. She was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, July 23, 1948. Fay married Keith in Thunder Bay, Ontario September 7, 1968. Fay worked at CIBC for 25 years. She had a very generous heart and would not hesitate to help anyone in need. Some of her favorite past times included reading, baking, shopping, feeding the numerous wildlife in her yard, spending time with family, friends and traveling to the states to visit her son. Fay is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Keith Nelson of Manitowaning, ON; one son Tim (Lisa) Nelson of Greenfield, Indiana; and two grandpugs Rocky & Luna. Sisters; Lois (Richard) Longworth of Ancaster, ON; Debbie (Garth) Pattyson of Thunder Bay, ON; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by parents Charlie and Mildred Batting; Brother Bruce Batting; Myron and Louise Nelson. As per Fay's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will happen later this year in Thunder Bay, ON. date will be announced at a later time. "We all know how much Fay loved wildlife, so all who wish to honour her life are invited to hang a feeder at their home."