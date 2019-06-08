|
Our beloved husband, father and nonno, Fedele Bertoni, passed on May 31, 2019 at age 86.
Born to Luigi and Orsola (nee Bazzoli) Bertoni on May 21, 1933, he was raised on their small farm in Roncone, Trento, Italy. As a youngster in Italy during the depression, he enjoyed playing outside with his sister and friends. His childhood was cut short when he tragically lost his father at the age of 10 and was forced to grow up quickly. He spent his early years as a cattle herder and milk hand at the community pastures in the Italian Alps.
In 1955, Fedele immigrated to Canada and worked in construction and then at Canada Packers in Toronto for one year before moving to Northwestern Ontario to work in various bush camps and mines throughout the region. He sent money home to support his mother and family back home. During his spare time, he enjoyed crafting with leather and fixing chainsaws.
In 1958, he married Armida Filosi in Praso, Trento, Italy and had their daughter Orsola (1959). By 1960 he had settled in Valora, Ontario, working for Great Lakes Forest Company as a bush worker. After Armida's untimely passing (1962), Fedele continued to travel back and forth from Italy to Canada to work. In 1966, Fedele met Emilia Malcotti and they married on January 20, 1968 in Baitoni, Trento, Italy. They had their daughter Luisa (1968) after settling in Ignace, Ontario. In 1972, Fedele followed his passion for farming and he and Emilia moved to O'Connor Township and purchased, what came to be known as, the Bertoni Farm. They then had their daughter Lori (1977). Fedele and Emilia worked side-by-side for 47 years on the Bertoni farm.
Fedele was a very proud member of the Gruppo Alpini di Thunder Bay since 1973 and a member of the Davinci Centre for several years. In 1976, he founded the O'Connor Volunteer Fire Department along with a few other neighbours.
Fedele was predeceased by his parents, Orsola and Luigi, his first wife, Armida, his brothers, Bortolo Bertoni and Giovanni Bertoni, his sisters, Nina Bertoni and Domenica Armani, and nephew Luigi Armani.
Fedele is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Emilia Bertoni (nee Malcotti), his daughters Orsola (Pompilio) Mussi, Luisa (Murray Howes) Bertoni and Lori (Don) Kruse, his grandchildren Walter Mussi, Roby (Melissa Fonseka) Mussi, Dante Fedele Bertoni-dos Santos, Sofia Bertoni-dos Santos, Emilia Kruse and Olivia Kruse, his nieces and nephews, Leo (Jen) Bertoni, Maria Bertoni, Luigi (Nancy) Bertoni, Bruno (Barb) Bertoni, Aldo (Tiziana) Armani and Dina Armani and many great nieces and nephews.
Fedele was known for being a hard-working man who did everything for the benefit of his family. He lived his life surrounded by those that loved him and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Harbourview Funeral Centre with vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 10th at St. Theresa's Catholic Church (10 Porter St, Kakabeka Falls) where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Randal Morrisseau at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at O'Connor Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the O'Connor Township Community Centre following the interment. Those attending the funeral are welcome to attend the interment or may proceed directly to the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the O'Connor Volunteer Fire Department or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.