It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Fernanda Maria Concetta Favot (nee Falvo) announce her peaceful passing at the age of 73 years, after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born on September 1, 1945 in Pedivigliano, Provincia Cosenza, Fernanda was the third child of Marietta Maletta and Felice Falvo. In 1951 she immigrated to Canada with her mother and three siblings to join her father who was already there. The Falvo family made the East End their home and cultivated many deep and special friendships there. Fern attended St. Peter and McKellar Park Elementary Schools and then Selkirk High School where she met her husband Len, whom she would marry 4 years later on April 23, 1966.
Fern was employed by the Metropolitan and was a very conscientious and hardworking employee. In 1981, after many years as a stay-at-home mother and wife, she obtained her Real Estate license and started a career that spanned 37 years. She was employed at Glendon Realty, NRS Realty and Royal LePage and served as vice-president and director of the Thunder Bay Real Estate Board. During her career she was consistently a top achiever earning many awards including the 2018 award of excellence lifetime member. Fern didn't sell people a house, she sold them a home and made lifelong friendships along the way.
Fern was a beloved wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend. She always greeted people with a smile and warm embrace and made time for them even if that meant she had less time for herself. Fern loved to entertain and made her home a gathering place for family and friends. Dinners around her table of pasta and meatballs were a regular occurrence and no one ever left hungry or empty handed.
Fern was a member of Holy Family Parish for 40 years and was a member of the parish council, the CWL, was a Eucharistic minister, a collection counter and member of the choir for many years. She was a long-time member of the Ladies Venet Society, serving on their executive council for many years, and participated on several of her children's school councils. Fern was overjoyed when she became a Nana. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time with them and attending their activities. Fern always took pride in looking her best and embodied the look good feel good attitude. She loved to spend time in her yard and garden, and many were the lucky recipients of her canned carrots, cucumbers and antipasto.
There are few people who can touch so many lives and leave an impact on everyone they encounter. Fern was one of those people. She was a generous and kind person who always thought of other people first. She was a beautiful soul, both inside and out, who was admired and respected and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Leonard (Len), children Laura (Terry) Prodanyk, and Paula (Matt) Skoviera. Nana will be greatly missed by her precious grandchildren Monica, Julia and Mark Prodanyk; Nathan & Lydia Taylor and Ethan Skoviera. She is also survived and sadly missed by her siblings Aurora (John) McKay, Ron (Vicky) Falvo; in-laws Adriana Bet, Edda (Ron) Fearon and Enos (Gail) Favot and aunt Nernina Falvo along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Canada, the US and Italy.
She was predeceased by her parents Marietta and Felice Falvo, her in-laws Assunta and Antonio Favot, brothers Marcello and Gian Carlo, uncle Rosalbino Maletta and his wife Adelaide, aunt Lidia Rizzuto & husband Francesco, uncle Mario Falvo and his wife Linda, uncle Bruno Falvo and his wife Orsola, aunt Anita Genovese and her husband Ferdinando, sister-in-law Virginia Falvo and brother-in-law Domenic Bet.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral services for the late Fern Favot will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Patrick Cathedral, 211 Archibald St. S., for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. A private interment will follow. Visitation for friends will be held for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Mass. In lieu of food or flowers, donations can be made to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice.
Fernanda Maria Favot will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
