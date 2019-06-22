|
|
DECEMBER 15, 1935 – JUNE 17, 2019
Mrs. Filomena “Mena” Bernardo (nee Caputo), age 83 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by her family in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Mena was born on December 15, 1935 in Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy to Eugenio and Antonia Caputo. Filomena married her childhood sweetheart Michele “Mike” Bernardo on December 4, 1954. Two years later on March 6, 1956 they immigrated to Canada. Boarding the “Saturnia” departing from Naples for an eleven day journey across the ocean to Canada, landing at Pier 21 in Halifax. Following a three-day train ride on the Canadian National Railway they arrived in Port Arthur on March 20, 1956 in the middle of winter. Mena loved her family and being a Zia/second mother. She was a caring and generous woman. Her main interests were cooking for her family, gardening and crocheting.
Mena was employed by St. Joseph's Hospital, first in Dietary and then Laundry. Her friendly demeanour allowed her to make friends easily and she was always well liked at work and in the community. She was a long time member of the original St. Anthony's Church, then St. Andrew's Church, she was also a member of the CWL for 49 years.
Following their retirement, days were spent in the garden with Mike where together they produced the tastiest tomatoes. Mena and Mike loved to travel, returning to Italy many times, venturing throughout Canada and they made many lifetime friendships on their frequent vacations in Mexico.
Filomena will be sadly missed by her brother Tony (Janice) Caputo and their family, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family.
Predeceased by her loving husband Michele in 2018; her parents; and sisters Maria Zambon in 2012 and Lucia (in infancy).
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:00am celebrated by Fr. Antoni Fujarczuk. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice.