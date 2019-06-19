Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fleurette LeClair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fleurette LeClair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fleurette LeClair Obituary

August 25, 1932-June 4, 2019
Fleurette moved from Mont Laurier, QC to Thunder Bay and spent 50 years being involved in her community. She was a social worker at LPH for 23 years, and involved with community development for the psychiatrically challenged. She was also involved in the French community and was one of the founding members of A.F.N.W.O.

Fleurette was predeceased by her loving son Dory and cherished husband Peter Robinson.

She leaves behind 2 brothers, Firmin (Rachel); Jocelyn (Christine) Labelle and her close niece Sylvie van Uden (Peter) and she will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.