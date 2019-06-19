|
|
August 25, 1932-June 4, 2019
Fleurette moved from Mont Laurier, QC to Thunder Bay and spent 50 years being involved in her community. She was a social worker at LPH for 23 years, and involved with community development for the psychiatrically challenged. She was also involved in the French community and was one of the founding members of A.F.N.W.O.
Fleurette was predeceased by her loving son Dory and cherished husband Peter Robinson.
She leaves behind 2 brothers, Firmin (Rachel); Jocelyn (Christine) Labelle and her close niece Sylvie van Uden (Peter) and she will be greatly missed by family and friends.