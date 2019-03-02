|
On Monday, February 25, 2019, Dr. Flora Elizabeth Ann Osborn-Seyffert, passed away at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband Peter, her brother Rick (Saundra) and Linda (resident of Nassau). Her youngest sister Sylvia (Bruce Locke) died a short time ago. She is also survived by a niece (Beth Locke) and three nephews, (James and Matthew Osborn) and Rod (Locke), and seven grandnieces and grandnephews. Ann was born on October 17, 1938 in Timmins, Ontario to Rod and Flora (Carson) Osborn. She received a PhD in Music from Ohio State University in 1986, and pursued a musical career as an Associate Professor at both Western and Lakehead Universities, and privately as an organist at St. John's Anglican Church in Thunder Bay. She had a passion for early traditional folk song which became the dissertation for her PhD. As a result, the famous Zoltan Kodaly, in 1970, invited her to attend the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary to study his method for teaching children, which became her passion. In addition, Ann was a gifted athlete, a wonderful hostess, a great cook, and dedicated member of her church. For the past several months Ann has been a resident at Southbridge Roseview Manor. A celebration of her life will be announced in the near future. Online condolences
