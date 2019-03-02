Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Osborn-Seyffert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Flora Elizabeth Ann Osborn-Seyffert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Flora Elizabeth Ann Osborn-Seyffert Obituary

On Monday, February 25, 2019, Dr. Flora Elizabeth Ann Osborn-Seyffert, passed away at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband Peter, her brother Rick (Saundra) and Linda (resident of Nassau). Her youngest sister Sylvia (Bruce Locke) died a short time ago. She is also survived by a niece (Beth Locke) and three nephews, (James and Matthew Osborn) and Rod (Locke), and seven grandnieces and grandnephews. Ann was born on October 17, 1938 in Timmins, Ontario to Rod and Flora (Carson) Osborn. She received a PhD in Music from Ohio State University in 1986, and pursued a musical career as an Associate Professor at both Western and Lakehead Universities, and privately as an organist at St. John's Anglican Church in Thunder Bay. She had a passion for early traditional folk song which became the dissertation for her PhD. As a result, the famous Zoltan Kodaly, in 1970, invited her to attend the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary to study his method for teaching children, which became her passion. In addition, Ann was a gifted athlete, a wonderful hostess, a great cook, and dedicated member of her church. For the past several months Ann has been a resident at Southbridge Roseview Manor. A celebration of her life will be announced in the near future.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now