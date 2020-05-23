Florence Ann Learning
1948 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Florence Ann Learning (Flo) announce her passing on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Atikokan General Hospital surrounded by her loving children. Florence was born on April 29, 1948 in St. John's, Newfoundland to Fredrick and Sybil Druken. She grew up in Newfoundland and married the love of her life on October 8, 1966. Together, they came to Atikokan in 1972 on a vacation and decided make Atikokan their home. Florence's life was devoted to making a loving home for her husband & children. Family & friends were always her priority. She had a smile and kind word for everyone and was loved by all in return. During the years when her children were young, Florence's greatest joy was helping Wayne pack up the camper and make much-anticipated visits to family & friends in Newfoundland. Flo's greatest outlet was a night of Bingo. There was no ailment that a game of Bingo could not cure! She was an avid collector of Beanie Babies, often gifting them to loved ones. Once she conquered her fear of technology, her computer became her friend & her way of keeping in touch when health prevented her from getting out more and about.
She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Sybil, brothers; Alphonsus, Fred, Joe & Don, and her husband Wayne on May 7, 2019. Florence leaves behind her beloved children; Chuck, Kathy, Wayne Jr. (Jennifer), and granddaughters; Kaitlyn and Katherine. Also, her cherished siblings; Rose, Madeline, Theresa, Ron, Elizabeth, Eileen & Christina. Although we are saddened and grieving a deep loss, we are forever grateful for being touched by her loving spirit, and thankful that she is now & forever more rejoicing in her Father's Heavenly Kingdom. Cremation has taken place; however, a Celebration of Life will take place when these challenging times allows loved ones to travel and gather to celebrate our dear Florence. If friends so desire in-memoriam, donations may be made to Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation.

may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.
