Florence Elsie Cheetham passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Florrie was born on October 19, 1929 in Fort William, Ontario. She attended Queen Elizabeth Public School, and Hillcrest Highschool. After graduation, she worked in the office at the Port Arthur Clinic in the 1950s and 1960s. When her children were born, she stayed at home to raise her two sons. Florrie cared for her disabled son, Bill, at home, for over fifty years, until he moved into an excellent home run by Options Northwest a few years ago. Florrie enjoyed camping and fishing, and reading, and spending time with her family. Online condolences
She is predeceased by her husband Percy Cheetham, and her parents Robert and Lily Smith. She leaves behind her two sons Bill, and Jim (Judy), her brother Neil (Muriel), brother-in-law Tom Cheetham, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her best friend for her entire life, Mabel.
Many thanks to family and friends for their help, and to the palliative care team, who made Florrie's final days as pleasant as possible.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Avenue II or Options Northwest would be greatly appreciated.
