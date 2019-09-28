|
It is with great sorrow that the family of Florence Mary Gushulak "Dale" announce her passing. Dale passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband Michael Gushulak. Dale leaves behind her 4 children; Bill Gushulak, Gilbert Hollingsworth, Terry Ten Have (Wim) and Ed Gushulak (Laura), her grandchildren; Will (Patrizia), Ashley, Steven (Megan), Heather (Mike) and Courtney and her great grandchildren; William, Hazel, Emilia, Fionna and Huxley. As per Dale's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family memorial service followed by interment will take place at a later date in Thunder Bay, ON. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family requests donations to the or to a Hospice facility near you. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE CREMATION CENTRE (519-254-2585). Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.