Florence Patricia Pelky, age 100 years, passed away peacefully at her residence, Hogarth Riverview Manor on June 1st, 2019. A lifelong resident of the city, Pat was born on April 13, 1919, the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Celia Nicklin. She was educated locally at St. Andrew's Elementary School and Port Arthur Collegiate.
Pat served her country in the Second World War, first as a driver with the Red Cross Transport, then joining the Navy as a Wren Sick Bay Attendant at the Stadacona Naval Hospital in Halifax, NS. Following the war, she became the first female member of the Royal Canadian Legion Port Arthur Branch #5. In later years she was a proud member of a group of former Wrens who met regularly to share experiences and to socialize.
In 1944, Pat married Navy Petty Officer William Paul, also of Port Arthur. They had two sons, Gordon in 1946 and Bill in 1947. Following the death of her husband in 1959, Pat returned to the workforce, primarily employed as a medical receptionist, until her marriage to Ross Pelky, in 1965.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her first husband Bill Paul, second husband Ross Pelky in 2012, and her sisters Geraldine Causley, and Jacqueline Fell. She is survived by sons Gordon (Janice) Paul and Bill (Christine) Paul, both of Thunder Bay, and by stepdaughter Susan Pelky of Toronto. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Three South, Hogarth Riverview Manor, for the kindness and care they gave to mother over the past two years she was a resident.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be a family graveside service to be held at a later date, where her ashes will be interred in the Military section at Riverside Cemetery.