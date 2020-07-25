1/1
Florjan "Floyd" Luby
1948 - 2020
July 16, 2020
1948 – 2020

Florjan passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72 and was surrounded by the love of his family by his side. Floyd grew up in Thunder Bay and attended Drew Street School, Northwood High and then George Brown College in Toronto where he received his Red Seal Chef's Certificate. While attending College, he met the love of his life, Sharon. They had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on January 23, 2020. He loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed family gatherings for Sunday dinners and would share special recipes with a chosen few. Floyd was very creative doing ice and lard sculptures during his heydays at the Airlaine Hotel. He later took up wood carving, was proud of his work and enjoyed art in all of it's forms. Forjan is survived by his wife Sharon, children Steven (April), Billy (Lee-Ann), Jon (Amanda), Leisha (Gord), Jason (Shelley) 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Johnnie, Eddy, Danny and sisters Florence, Carol and Anna and many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents Florjan (Fred) and Josephine Luby, brothers Stephan, David and Joey and his wife Karen, brother in-law Willie McMillan and nephew Fred Smith. His Celebration of life will take place at a later time, and we would like to send a special thank you to the Nurses and staff of the 4 North floor at St. Joseph Care Group for their compassion and care.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
2 entries
July 25, 2020
John and Ellie and Family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. Please know that we will keep each of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Judy and Terry Cox
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janice
