



July 16, 2020

1948 – 2020



Florjan passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72 and was surrounded by the love of his family by his side. Floyd grew up in Thunder Bay and attended Drew Street School, Northwood High and then George Brown College in Toronto where he received his Red Seal Chef's Certificate. While attending College, he met the love of his life, Sharon. They had just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on January 23, 2020. He loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed family gatherings for Sunday dinners and would share special recipes with a chosen few. Floyd was very creative doing ice and lard sculptures during his heydays at the Airlaine Hotel. He later took up wood carving, was proud of his work and enjoyed art in all of it's forms. Forjan is survived by his wife Sharon, children Steven (April), Billy (Lee-Ann), Jon (Amanda), Leisha (Gord), Jason (Shelley) 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Johnnie, Eddy, Danny and sisters Florence, Carol and Anna and many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents Florjan (Fred) and Josephine Luby, brothers Stephan, David and Joey and his wife Karen, brother in-law Willie McMillan and nephew Fred Smith. His Celebration of life will take place at a later time, and we would like to send a special thank you to the Nurses and staff of the 4 North floor at St. Joseph Care Group for their compassion and care.