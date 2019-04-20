|
|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Fook Lum (Ming) Lee announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital.
Born on March 29, 1930, Ming grew up in small town of Toishan, China. With the dream of creating a better life for himself he immigrated to Canada in 1961, residing with his father Chong Chee in Hamilton, Ontario. He then came to Fort William, Ontario in 1963 working in an industrial setting. In the mid 1960's he became a businessman partnering up with three others to venture in opening up a Chinese restaurant named Bamboo Gardens on Victoria Avenue. In 1970, he partnered with two others in opening a new restaurant Lotus Inn Motel and Round Room Lounge until he retired in 1992.
He will forever be missed and is survived by his wife Yuen Mei to whom he was married for 51 years, their three children they raised; Lori (Tim Radul), Michelle (Mika Rajamaki), Justin (Tanya) and his grandchildren; Kai, Niko, Jaeda and Zander.
Anyone who befriended Ming knew he was a gentle soul, generous and always took care of his family. He was a devoted husband and father and loved to spend time with his grandkids.
A special thank you to the physicians involved in his complex care, nurses and RT's from ICU team and 3C Nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. We are tremendously grateful for the physicians, nurses and social worker at St. Joseph's Hospice who treated our father with respect and tenderness in his last 6 months residing there.
Funeral Services and visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. at Blake Funeral Chapel. Those attending are welcome to join us at Mountain View Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Nor'Wester Hotel & Conference Centre on Highway 61.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundations - Northern Cardiac Fund.
Fook Lum Lee will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com