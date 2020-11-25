June 21, 1930 - Nov 6, 2020



It is with great sadness that the extended family of Fortunata announce her passing at the age of 90 years. Born in Grimaldi Cosenza, Fortunata, an only child, was raised by her father and grandmother after losing her mother at the early age of 20 months.In the late 1960's, Fortunata ventured out on her own to find a new life in Canada. Upon her arrival, she met and soon after, married Settimio (Sam) Comuzzi. Fortunata was welcomed into Sam's family. They maintained a loving supportive marriage with Fortunata managing the household and Sam focusing on the family construction business. Together they enjoyed spending time with family, and travelled to Italy regularly until Sam's passing in 1980.Following Sam's passing, Fortunata met a widower, Willi Geisler. Appreciating each other's company, they decided to get married and enjoyed several years together. They were very active playing tennis, golfing, travelling and spending time at the cottage Willi had built in Southern Ontario. They happily spent all their time together and were delighted to welcome their granddaughter Kirsten into their lives.Fortunata was predeceased by her husband Willi, step son Frank, mother and father Maria and Eugenio Falsetti, grandmother Fortunata and first husband Sam Comuzzi.She is survived by her niece and caregiver Mara Izzo, granddaughter Kirsten (Cole), daughter in law Joanne and by her loyal companion, her Shitzu Baby.Mara would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr J. Shack for his exceptional care over the years and to Paramed Home Health - specifically Philippa (99), Katie, Caroline, Jezel and Dhanya for helping Fortunata fulfill her wish to live in her own home.A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27 at 10:00 am in Mountain View Cemetery. Should you wish to attend please RSVP on Fortunata's page on our website or call the funeral home at 623-6446.A mass in her honour will be given on her birthday June 21, 2021 at St. Dominic's Church. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.