It is with Heavy Hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, God mother and friend Franca Costantino at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on March 2, 1942 in Grimaldi, Italy to Assunta and Agostino Mauro, Franca was one of 10 siblings. She was married to the love of her life Tony Costantino on June 27, 1965 in Nicastro Italy, then moved to Thunder Bay to start a family and a new life in Canada. Franca will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her Husband Tony, Daughter Angela (Dominic) Sons Sam (Ernestine) and Lucio (Anna), Grandchildren, the joys of her life, James, Mateo and Marco, Sisters Elena, Vittoria, Norina (Emilio), Lina, Alba, Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law Roserina, Rosa (Phillip) Lina, Pina, Dominic (Theresa), as well as by numerous Nieces and Nephews and other relatives both in Canada and Italy and her loving friends Noreen (Frank), Giovanna, and Lena. Franca was predeceased by her parents and In-laws, Brother Pasquale, Sisters Maria Turco, Emelia Francella, and Annetta Ruberto, Brothers-In-laws Rafelle Iachetta, Fernando Iachetta, Etore Turco, Luigi Francella Frank Costantino, Mario Filice, Frank Ruberto, Frank Colistro, Michael Curcio and Antonio Bonadio. Her family, especially her grandchildren, was her main focus and she spent her life making sure that they were always cared for and not wanting for anything. She passed her love of cooking onto her children and could be seen on many Sunday's preparing a feast for the family, a tradition that will be carried on by her children. She and Tony enjoyed travelling all over, especially to Acapulco where they forged many wonderful friendships and made many cherished memories. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the nurses and staffs of 2A, 2B and 2C at the T.B.R.H.S.C. for the care and compassion shown to Franca and her family during her time at the hospital. We are thankful that her suffering has ended, and she is in a better place. We will miss her dearly. A funeral service to celebrate Franca's life will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Luigi Filippini presiding. Though, due to social distancing restrictions, friends may not attend, all are invited to view the services on-line by going to www.sargentandson.com and clicking on the link for Franca Costantino. At the bottom of her page under "webcasting" is the link to view the service. The entombment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorials to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.On-line condolences
