|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Frances Beverly Berube on Monday September 2, 2019. Fran was an amazing woman who meant many different things to so many people from birth until now. She was strong in personality and spirit, yet humble in her heart. Her main focus and life's greatest accomplishment was her family. The love for her children, Ashley and Ryan, was unmatched by anything else. Recently, her family had grown to include grandchildren, Ivy, Preslie, and Kane, whom she adored. Her happiest moments where those spent with them. These special times together could never last long enough for Fran. Fran had a very giving and generous nature. To know her was to love her and she was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or a listening ear. Family, Friends, Food was a common mantra. Everyone was welcome at Fran's table for a great meal and equally great conversation. Anyone leaving hungry had only themselves to blame. Fran enjoyed a successful and distinguished career, always looking forward to new challenges and opportunities. Whether it was writing curriculum, helping to broaden the scope of her students' educational experience at Confederation College, or providing support and counsel to those in their time of need, Fran was there to professionally serve. Fran will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband, John Berube, her children Ashley Morgan (Cory) and Ryan Mehagan, grandchildren Ivy, Preslie and Kane Morgan; sister Anne Marie Reist (William), brother Philip Conway; numerous dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins; the Berube family and many close friends. Fran was predeceased by her parents Margaret (née Auger) and Leo Conway, her sister Janice Conway and brother Ronald Conway. A private celebration of Fran's life will be held in her honour. Always and forever
in our hearts.
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com