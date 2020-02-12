|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Nanny, Sister, and Friend, Frances (Betty) Bird (nee) Byers, aged 97 years Saturday February 8th, 2020. Frances passed peacefully, surrounded by love, at her home in Bethammi Nursing Home. She was born in Melita MB, in 1922 to Dr. & Mrs. H.P. Byers. She graduated with her certification in Nursing from Brandon General Hospital in 1944. Subsequently she nursed in Deer Lodge Hospital, Winnipeg, where she met the love of her life, Stanley Bird. They married in 1946 and moved to Fort William where they raised two daughters; Patricia (George) and Kathleen (Joe). She nursed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at McKellar Hospital for many years, retiring in 1987. In her retirement she loved to travel, go to the casino, play bridge, knit, and was a lifelong fan of the Blue Jays. She was selfless in her care for others and was a devoted Nanny to her grandchildren, Justin (Maressa), Adam (Amanda), and Nicole (Chris) and Great Nanny to Penelope, Finnian, Ciaran, Lilly, Leo and Reece.
Frances is predeceased by her parents, her sister Peggy Schmid (Ernst), and brother Harold Byers (Frances) who was killed in action in 1945, husband Stanley, Sister-in-law Rita Carroll (Len), and Brother-in-law Doug Bird (Betty).
A Prayer Service will be held Friday February 14th at 10am in the Chapel at St. Joseph's Heritage. A funeral mass and internment will be held for family in the spring.
Donations can be made out to St. Joseph's Foundation. Any donations will be to support the creation of a Palliative Care Room for families at Bethammi Nursing Home.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Feb. 12, 2020