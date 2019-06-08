Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Frances Cholin (Kingsborough), aged 71 years, passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Frances was born on May 28, 1948 in Fort William. She worked for Nesco until she had her son and then later worked at the Canada Games Complex. Frances enjoyed attending church, crocheting, knitting and sewing. Frances is survived by her son David, sister Linda (Fred), brother Jim (Karen) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Clifford, mother Elizabeth, brother Jerry and sister Gail.

Funeral Services for Frances Cholin will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Jenkens Funeral Home with Pastor Allan Piper officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
