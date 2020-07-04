

March 20, 1951 – June 22, 2020



"They that love beyond

the world cannot be

separated by it.

For death is no more than

a turning of us over from time to eternity.

Death cannot kill

what never dies.



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com

Frank passed away peacefully in his home at age 69. He is survived by his wife Bertha, son Frank, step-sons Joseph "Boo-Boo" (Amanda), William "Jo-Jo" (Arlene), Robert, sisters Dolly, Georgina, Lynn, Darlene, brother Raymond, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother Georgina, father Francis, and brothers Grant and Clarence. Frank loved hockey. He was a huge fan of the Ottawa Senators. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. What Frank loved the most was spending time with his loved ones, laughing, having fun, and creating treasurable moments. Those fortunate enough to have known Frank knew that he had a keen sense of humour and could light up any room. Cremation has taken place and a fundraiser has been created on behalf of Francis' family to help with the costs, planning, and organizing of a Celebration of Life to honour Frank and his time spent here on Earth. The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to public health and safety concerns. In lieu of flowers, please visitto donate to the Francis Mousseau's Celebration of Life Fund.