1/1
Frances George (Frank) Mousseau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


March 20, 1951 – June 22, 2020
Frank passed away peacefully in his home at age 69. He is survived by his wife Bertha, son Frank, step-sons Joseph "Boo-Boo" (Amanda), William "Jo-Jo" (Arlene), Robert, sisters Dolly, Georgina, Lynn, Darlene, brother Raymond, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother Georgina, father Francis, and brothers Grant and Clarence. Frank loved hockey. He was a huge fan of the Ottawa Senators. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. What Frank loved the most was spending time with his loved ones, laughing, having fun, and creating treasurable moments. Those fortunate enough to have known Frank knew that he had a keen sense of humour and could light up any room. Cremation has taken place and a fundraiser has been created on behalf of Francis' family to help with the costs, planning, and organizing of a Celebration of Life to honour Frank and his time spent here on Earth. The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to public health and safety concerns. In lieu of flowers, please visit http://gf.me/u/ycwhs8 to donate to the Francis Mousseau's Celebration of Life Fund.

"They that love beyond
the world cannot be
separated by it.
For death is no more than
a turning of us over from time to eternity.
Death cannot kill
what never dies.
– William Penn

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved