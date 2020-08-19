Our loving mom, nana, and sister, Frances (Fran) Louise White (nee Doran), aged 74, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at her home in Ignace, Ontario, after a brief struggle with ALS. Fran was born July 27, 1946, in Kenora, Ontario, the daughter of Terence and Helen Doran.



Fran is predeceased by her parents, Terence and Helen Doran, brother Terry Doran, and son Chris White. Mom is survived by her children Brad (Lisa) White and Shelley Morris, her grandchildren Brendan, Kylee, Tyler, Abi, Brody, and Jordyn, her sister Wilma (Richard) Miller, brother Gord Doran, and her best friend and partner Gary Nelson.



Mom grew up in Kenora and completed her elementary and secondary schooling there. After graduating from high school, she attended Teacher's College in Thunder Bay. Upon graduation, Mom returned to Kenora to begin her career in teaching. The family moved to Ignace early in her career where she taught various grades until her well-deserved retirement. Fran touched many young lives in the classroom and will always be remembered as not only a teacher and colleague, but also a mentor to many.



Mom was also a dedicated volunteer in her community and region. Her grade six students will never forget the camping trip that she organized every year. She also volunteered for many years on various forms of the district health council, and more recently with the legion where she helped organize Remembrance Day ceremonies. Mom enjoyed her outings with the Ignace Seniors, and spoke often about getting back to the school to assist serving lunches with the Loonie Lunch Ladies.



Mom loved to be active, going for daily long walks, yoga, badminton, and skiing and curling in her younger years. Many people in Ignace would often wonder why Mom owned a car, as she walked everywhere, whether it be to pick-up the mail, groceries etc. Mom loved to travel, her trips to Spain, Belize, and Newfoundland were so special to her.



Mom held a special place in heart for her grandchildren who she loved deeply. Mom will be missed and remembered by her numerous friends, colleagues, and students.



As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in Ignace at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada online or through Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca





“Although the final bell has rung, your teaching,

guidance, and inspiration provided to many

will remain forever as your legacy”