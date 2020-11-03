January 16, 1940 to October 31, 2020



Rest in Peace



Goodbye my family my life has passed.

I loved you all to the very last.

Weep not for, but courage take.

Love each other, for my sake.

For those you love don't go away,

They walk beside you every day.



On-line Condolences may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Frances Marcin at the age of 80 at Hogarth. She was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Frances was born in Kornie, Poland on January 16, 1940 and would later immigrate to Canada where she worked for Grandview Lodge, City of Thunder for over 30 years. Frances was a member of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Holy Cross and the Senior Golden Ages. She enjoyed gardening, mushroom picking and blueberry picking. Frances will be sadly missed by her sister Olga Krupa and husband Bohdan in Poland, Niece Joasia and Nephew Andre. Goddaughter Linda Colistro and Family. Also, by a very good friend Joanne Zanewycz and Family and her extended family and close friends. She is predeceased by her husband John, parents Kathryn and Hilko Makuch and Grand Parents. Also, her mother-in-law and Father-in-law Susana and John Marcin. A special thank you to the TBRHSC-ER Department, St. Joseph's Hospital and the nurses and staff at Hogarth Westmount, 7th Floor. As well as all the Doctors and nurses that cared for Frances. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, when family and friends will gather for Liturgy in the Blake Funeral Chapel, celebrated by Father Stepan Didur and Cantor Michael Watral. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. If Friends so desire, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Holy Cross or to a charity of choice would be appreciated.Frances Marcin will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.