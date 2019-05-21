|
|
Mom, Baba and Bachia: always so good,
1928–2019
Our beautiful Mom, Baba, Bachia, is now in Heaven, having a lift (coffee) with her mother. Mom was a Manitoba Girl, born in Green Oak in 1928. Coming to Thunder Bay in the early forties, she started her “dream job” at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Taking a break from the work force, Mom and Dad raised 4 kids in the family home on South Kenogami Avenue. As the Mother of All Mothers, she did it all with style and grace. Returning back to the work force in the late sixties, she became “a downtown girl”, working at S.S. Kresge.
She was a long-time member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Michael (Susan), Barbara (Randy) Black and Edward; grandchildren Kady (Greg), Matthew (Dawn), James (Emilie), Ryan (Kellie) and Megan; great grandchildren Hunter, Lucas and Hallie; brother Tommy and sister Anne; special nieces Darlene, Geraldine (Jack) and special nephew Larry (Norma); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by parents Victor and Anna, husband Harry, son Gerald and daughter-in-law Nina, siblings Macie, John, Ed, Michael and Jean, and special partner Grant Williamson.
A celebration of Frances' life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. of St. Patrick's Cathedral. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery will follow the reception.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Frances' memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation – Maternal Newborn.
always so kind, and always so generous.
You are our family treasure and we
will carry you in our hearts forever.