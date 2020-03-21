|
Francesco (Frank) Antonio Marasco, age 89 years passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 18th, 2020. Frank was born on April 27, 1930 in Curinga, Catanzaro, Italy. Frank was married on October 31st, 1953 to Maria Buragina and together they immigrated to Canada crossing the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Queen Atlantica arriving in Halifax on December 9th, 1954 and onto their final destination in the City of Port Arthur. Frank had five children, Rosemarie, Robert, Loretta, Salvatore and Mary and nine grandchildren. Frank worked in the construction industry for 40 years and was employed by several firms namely TBHI, Sillman Construction, Corraza Concrete and Tile and several other small local construction companies. Frank was a cement finisher by trade and also excelled at the installation of ceramic tiles. Frank was a long time member of the Italian Society of Port Arthur and enjoyed spending time in the clubroom playing cards and socializing with fellow members and co-workers. Frank enjoyed the Italian traditions of making tomato sauce, wine and sausage where he boasted about making the best soppresatta in Thunder Bay. On Frank's retirement in 1995 he took interest in Italian cooking. His dishes were limited in number but always perfect and excelled in baked lasagna, rabbit, calamari and braciolone. Frank purchased his family home on Van Norman Street in 1960 and lived there until his recent passing. He enjoyed visits from family and friends and was always quick to offer beverages and food on their arrival. Frank wasn't much of a traveler but in 1994 he travelled back to the homeland with his daughter Rosemarie and was reunited with friends and family. Frank will lovingly be remembered and missed by his children Rosemarie, Robert (Carol), Loretta (Kirby), Salvatore, Mary (Jeff). Grandchildren Ashley (Tyler), Brittany (Tim), Taylor, Jessica, Alanna, Justin, Alex, and Matthew. Great grandchildren Joey and Nicholas. Frank is survived by sisters Vicezzina Saddi of Sicily, Marinella Borello and brother Piero Luigi Borello of Maida, Italy. Frank was predeceased by his wife Maria, mother Rosaria Marasco and father Salvatore Borello, son-in-law Brian Mackenzie, daughter-in-law Michelle Marasco and grandson Nathan Richter. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the dedicated medical and nursing staff at TBRHSC on 2B and ICU as well as personal support workers from St. Elizabeth who provided recent home care. A private family service was held celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Interment followed in St. Andrews Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay (Rehabilitation Programs) would be most appreciated.Online condolences
