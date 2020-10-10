It is with profound sadness, we the family announce the death of our beloved father and nonno, Francesco (Frank) Bisignano, resident of Thunder Bay. Frank, age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 8 at St. Joseph's Hospital.



Frank was born on July 9, 1941 in Luzzi, Consenza, Italy to the late Concetta and Giuseppe Bisignano. Frank emigrated to Canada in 1961, where he met his soulmate, the late Assunta Bisignano, sharing 54 years together.



Frank was employed at Great Lakes Paper Mill for over 30 years, retiring in 1997.



After retiring, Frank found his new calling at the Da Vinci Centre. He was a proud member of the Principe Di Piemonte. Every weekend, you would find Frank, dressed in his vest and tie, preparing drinks behind the bar. His friendly, welcoming smile made him memorable to many guests. Whether he was volunteering at spaghetti suppers, playing cards at the sports bar, manning the grill at the Annual Italian Picnic or winning the Fish and Game Club Sportsman of the Year, he thoroughly enjoyed his retirement.



Frank's greatest love, was his wife and his family. He was happiest surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and siblings. He enjoyed every moment of watching his grandchildren grow up, cheering them on at every sporting event. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, gardening, biking, and walking. He cherished his annual trips to Cuba, and his many road trips across the border. He was the kindest, most selfless man, who was always willing to do anything for anyone.



Survived by his three children; Maria (Bill) Kovac, Rosie (Paul) Makela, Dino (Carolyn) Bisignano, his precious grandchildren; Chris, Lisa (Randy), Olivia, Joshua, Erik, Andrew, his great grandchild; Liam, brothers; Silvio (Carolina), Mario (Anna), Elio (Franca), sisters; Ida (Michele), Rita (Guido), sister in law; Elvira Bisignano, numerous nieces and nephews, and companion; Rose Isernia.



Frank was predeceased by his parents Concetta and Giuseppe, his beloved wife, Assunta, brothers; Salvatore, Emilio, Guerino and numerous brother & sister in-laws.



Public visitation for Frank will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:30 p.m. at St. Dominic's Church. Due to current pandemic restrictions, funeral Mass will be held privately, celebrated by Rev. Mike Mahoney. Interment will take place at Mountainview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice Unit.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Francesco Bisignano will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





