Mr. Francesco Colistro, age 81 years, passed away peacefully with loving family at his side on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Frank was born in Grimaldi, Italy on October 13, 1938, the son of Fortunato and Faustina Colistro. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lina Mauro, and the two were married on July 28, 1963. He immigrated to Port Arthur in March of 1964 and spent most of his working life employed with CN Rail. Frank possessed a wonderful sense of humour and had a contagious laugh. He had a passion for his garden, the game of soccer, and playing the trumpet with the musical band of Grimaldi. Frank loved to be in the company of family and friends, and took special pleasure in the time spent with his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Lina, sons Fortunato (Linda), Tony (Kris) and Dave (Shelley), grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Marco, Andraya, Layla, Francesco and Stella; sisters Rosaria (Giuseppe) Romano and Stella (Frank) Pino, brother Celestino (Rosetta), sister-in-law Raffaella Colistro as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers Giuseppe and Mario. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation for friends will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. Cremation will take place following the services and a private family interment will take place at a later date in St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.