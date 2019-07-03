|
February 12, 1923 – June 27, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the children announce the peaceful passing of a wonderful father, Francesco “Frank” Sacco, at the age of 96, with his children by his side at Bethammi Nursing Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 on a beautiful summer day (he loved the summer months).
Born in 1923 in Caropoli, Cantanzaro, Italy, to parents Rosario and Francesca Sacco, he was the 2nd eldest of 9 children. As a teenager, Frank fought in WWII for several years and thankfully survived. What an accomplishment! He later married the love of his life, Anna Costantino, together immigrating to Canada. Married for 63 years, Frank and Anna had 2 children, son Rosario “Ross” and daughter Maria “Mary” Francesca; he found joy being a loving husband and father. Frank was the patriarch of his family.
Frank first worked construction, then later for CanCar (Bombardier). He made several friends there and worked alongside some of his relatives. Frank was a strong man, hardworking and willing to help relatives and friends whenever he could, such as stucco work or handyman jobs (he was nicknamed “Jack-of-All-Trades”). He was very proud to have built his own home, living there until the age of 91 with his wife until she was 90. He especially enjoyed his sunroom and spent years entertaining family and friends, sharing a glass of wine, playing cards (scupa), telling stories about the Italian heritage and reminding his children to be proud of their Italian culture and traditions. He was a people person and well respected.
Close to Frank's heart was his love for gardening. Most of his garden was tomato plants; he enjoyed sharing his fruits of labour with anyone who would stop by for a visit, even neighbours. His yard and garden were always well landscaped. Every year he and his wife made tomato sauce for storage throughout the winter months. He also enjoyed making homemade wine and sausages, with his children often assisting him with projects. In earlier years, Frank and his family, along with relatives would spend many Sunday's going to Boulevard Lake for picnics. He also enjoyed dancing and was seen on the dance floor at many functions such as weddings and anniversary parties.
Frank had a close bond with his 2 sisters, Tonina Caputo and Giovanna Mauro, often getting together and talking about their “growing up” years in Italy. He also kept in touch with his youngest sister Maria and close nephew Rosario Sacco (Carlo's Son) in Italy and brother Vince in Florida. He was also close to his sisters-in-law Leonilda Stilla and Nella Gambaretto; brothers-in-law Emilio Stilla, Fiorillo Gambaretto, Frankino Mauro and Eugenio Caputo; as well as many nieces and nephews. There were many visits to compari Amerigo and the late commari Rosa Coltellaro's house, often partaking in gatherings they had with family and friends.
Frank had many opportunities to travel, Italy, Florida, Toronto (niece Fernanda) and Mexico. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church and Senior's Club where he enjoyed time with friends, playing cards or having a game of Bocce. He was also a member of the Italian Hall and the DaVinci Centre.
Recently, Frank was a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home and spent several years there. Thank you to the staff on the 2nd floor for taking such good care of our Dad, even calling him “papa”. Thanks to Dr. J. Koo and N.P. MaryJane. Also, thank you to Dr. J. Scali for his care of Dad over the years.
Frank lived, laughed and loved. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his son Rosario “Ross” and daughter Maria “Mary”; sisters and their families; sisters-in-law and their families; and many other relatives, here and throughout Canada, USA and Italy. His wife and children were blessed to have him in their lives; he will be missed tremendously. He was predeceased by his wife Anna (January 2019); parents, 5 siblings, and other family members on the Sacco and Costantino side.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini and concelebrated by nephew Rev. Msgr. P. M. Stilla, V.G. Private entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held this evening, Wednesday, July 3rd from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to St. Anthony's Church.