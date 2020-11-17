It is with profound sadness that the family of Mrs. Francie Mary Joanes announce her peaceful passing at home in the company of loving family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Francie was born in Galway, Ireland on October 18, 1941, the daughter of John and Margaret Glynn. She grew up in Ireland and on the fateful night of December 31, 1960 at the Corrib Club in Galway, she met the man who would become her soulmate, Dr. Joseph Francis Joanes. She and Frank were married in Ireland on October 9, 1965. Their family began with the birth of son David on January 23, 1967 and in 1968 the family immigrated to Canada with time in Ottawa and Montreal before laying their roots in Port Arthur in 1970. Their family was completed with the birth of their second son Paul on February 23, 1972. Francie and Frank could always be found together, and they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the golf course and cross-country skiing. Together, they loved being parents to their two boys, traveling the world and spending time at Dog Lake. A consummate lady Francie always carried herself with grace and dignity even while battling through her cancer. A very generous soul she also possessed a wonderful sense of humour. A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Parish. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by the man she loved for almost 60 years, Dr. Frank Joanes, her sons David and Paul (Patti) Joanes, brothers Martin (Robert Shankelton) and Tommie Glynn, sister Maura (Tom) Egan as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives both in Canada and abroad. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Sean Glynn. The family would like to thank the wonderful care given by Drs. Simpson, Del Paggio and Dr. Kald as well as the exceptional care of VON Nurses and Personal Support Workers. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 when family and friends will gather in Corpus Christi R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne, concelebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly. Those wishing to view the livestream of the service may do so on the Sargent & Son Facebook page. Visitation for friends will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 5-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation- Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.





