Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Bowmanville, at the age of 100 years. Mom was born in The Hague, Holland, on July 14, 1919, and emigrated to Canada, and Fort William, as a war bride in 1947. She married Dad on December 3, 1947, and they settled and raised their family on Tarbutt Street in Westfort. Mom was a devout member of First Church United, and very active in the United Church Women and the Sunday School Program. She was among the oldest members of the Rebbekah Assembly of Ontario and received her 60-year membership award in 2014. She volunteered at McKellar General Hospital for many years and proudly received a certificate for 500 hours of volunteer service in 1994. Mom held a part-time job at Chapples Department Store, working in both the wig department and the lingerie department, where she managed to balance professionalism with the twinkle that was always in her eye. Mom had a smile for everyone. Her greatest gift was the joy, laughter and love that she shared wherever she went. There was never a dull moment when Francine was around, especially with her dearest friends Alvena, Barbara, Daele, Daphne and Lorraine. In 2001 Mom moved to Bowmanville. She settled in the home she shared with her eldest daughter, Eleanore, until her passing. Her Lodge, garden and family were her greatest pleasures. Mom was determined to reach the 100 year milestone, and on July 14th this year, with her entire family present, she celebrated this special birthday. Mom was predeceased by her husband Emil Erickson, in 1987, and by her parents Cornelius and Francois Schippers and brother Roland, all in Holland. She is survived by her four children: Eleanore Pedersen from Bowmanville, Judy (Gord) Morrison from Squamish BC, Fran (Eric) Orpana from Fenelon Falls ON, and Bob (Cindy) Erickson from Thunder Bay. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, sister Huub Wagenveld in Holland, and several nieces and nephews. As Mom wished, cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be interred beside Dad in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with Rev. Ken Moffat officiating.
A BETTER PLACE
There's a place I've never seen beyond this world we know,
A place I've only heard of, but someday hope to go.
It's not on any map - there are no roads to take me there.
But it's a place of perfect peace, where hearts are free from care.
And though I understand some may be saddened when I leave,
One day, we all will meet again - that's what I believe...
When it's time to travel there, I think I'll wear a smile!
I'll say good-bye to those I love, but only for a while...
Knowing there are others who have travelled there alone,
Who cannot wait to greet me and to whisper "welcome home".