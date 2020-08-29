1/1
Francine Lynn Prystay
Mrs. Francine Lynn Prystay, age 61 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on August 23, 2020. Born on October 14, 1958 in Vancouver, BC, she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended Confederation College in DSW. She was employed with Options Northwest for years before ending her career at the Lakehead Public School Board as a teacher's aide.Francine is survived by her spouse Rai Wanecki, daughter Roxanne (Charlie), sister Diane (Grant) and brothers Jamie, John, Randy; aunts Virginia, Stella and Pauline and Uncle Roy. She was predeceased by her parents Iris and Sydney Prystay. Francine was a strong, hardworking woman, who loved her animals. Bandit, Peppy and Peaches will miss you terribly. Love your daughter

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
