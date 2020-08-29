Mrs. Francine Lynn Prystay, age 61 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on August 23, 2020. Born on October 14, 1958 in Vancouver, BC, she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay and attended Confederation College in DSW. She was employed with Options Northwest for years before ending her career at the Lakehead Public School Board as a teacher's aide.Francine is survived by her spouse Rai Wanecki, daughter Roxanne (Charlie), sister Diane (Grant) and brothers Jamie, John, Randy; aunts Virginia, Stella and Pauline and Uncle Roy. She was predeceased by her parents Iris and Sydney Prystay. Francine was a strong, hardworking woman, who loved her animals. Bandit, Peppy and Peaches will miss you terribly. Love your daughter



Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com

