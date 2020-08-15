1/1
Francis Henry
Mr. Francis James Edward Henry, at 91 years old, passed away on July 27, 2020, in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his family by his side.

Frank was born in Fort William, Ontario on May 15, 1929. He worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad for 35 years. Once retired, he drove school bus for many years here in Thunder Bay. His love for his family was always his number one priority, from looking out for his younger siblings growing up, to taking care of and nurturing his own family. Frank loved sailing, taught navigation at the local Power Squadron, and followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a very accomplished golfer. He shared his love of the water with his oldest daughter, teaching her how to swim and snorkel and shared his love of outdoor activities with his youngest daughter, sailing, riding horses, and cross country skiing.

Frank will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Gloria (separated), his daughters Laura Berglund (Jeff), Frances Piesniak (Henry), his sisters, Noreen Kelner (Ed), Betty Ann Burn (Bill), nieces Debbie Bil (Frank), Judy Hill (Bruce), Louanne Bateman (Jeff), nephews Bobby Kelner (Carrol), David Bush, Barry (Cheryl), Jamie Kelner (Laurie), Rob Burn (Maureen), Jeffery Burn (Jessica), along with grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends.

Frank was predeceased by his parents Alberta and John Henry, his brothers Robert Henry, Reginald Henry (Betty), his sister Valmae (Stephen), and nephews John Henry, Leslie Bush, and Stacy Bush.

A private interment was held with his family gathered.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
