July 6, 1947 –
Winnipeg, Manitoba
October 18, 2020 –
Calgary, Alberta
With great sadness we announce the passing of Francis (Brian) Hughes, beloved husband of Valerie Hughes (nee Exell), of Calgary, AB, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Brian worked in real estate banking and was an avid golfer. He also worked tirelessly throughout his life volunteering. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Valerie, and his loving children, Jason Hughes and wife Margie Viernes of Whitehorse, YK, and Laura Hughes of Calgary, AB; siblings, David Hughes of Thunder Bay, ON, Brent and Kathy Hughes of San Jose, CA, Christopher Hughes and wife Mara Melchor of New Westminster, BC, Susan Hughes of Vancouver, BC, Lance and Lori Hughes of Delta, BC, and Warren and Tammy Hughes of Delta, BC; sister-in-law Sharon Ann Babey (nee Exell) of Winnipeg, MB, and many nieces and nephews. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Bud and Ruth Hughes; father and mother-in-law, Len and Orma Exell; sister-in-law Maralyn McCormack (nee Exell), and brother-in-law Andrew Babey. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 6007 - 1A Street S.W., Calgary, AB T2H 0G5 Telephone: (403) 255-6108, www.kidney.ca
.
In living memory of Brian Hughes, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area