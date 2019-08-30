Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
the family home in Whitesand First Nation
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Snows R.C. Church
Armstrong, ON
Francis Xavier Nodin

Francis Xavier Nodin Obituary

Mr. Francis Xavier Nodin age 71 years, a resident of Whitesand First Nation passed away at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Francis was a social worker in Whitesand First Nation for 17 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, blueberry picking and Pow Wows. He was the carrier of the original Whitesand Drum “Little Thunder” and was a dedicated Toronto Maple Leaf fan.

He will be lovingly remembered by his life-long partner Elizabeth Kwandibens, children: Roseanna (Eugene), Colleen (Noel), and Karen, brother Howard (Deborah), grandchildren: Meldon (Annely), Dixie, Genola, Shania, Aaron, Clarissa, Cameron, Caleb, Dusty Jr., Alexander and Kaylee. He is also survived by several great grandchildren, cousins, friends and close family.

He was predeceased by his parents: Madeline and John Nodin, sons Clair and Stuart Kwandibens.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Snows R.C. Church, Armstrong, Ontario. Interment to follow in Wagaming Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the family home in Whitesand First Nation beginning on Friday evening. A prayer service will be held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street on Friday at 3:00 pm.

