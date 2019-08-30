|
Mr. Francis Xavier Nodin age 71 years, a resident of Whitesand First Nation passed away at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Francis was a social worker in Whitesand First Nation for 17 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, blueberry picking and Pow Wows. He was the carrier of the original Whitesand Drum “Little Thunder” and was a dedicated Toronto Maple Leaf fan. On-line condolences
He will be lovingly remembered by his life-long partner Elizabeth Kwandibens, children: Roseanna (Eugene), Colleen (Noel), and Karen, brother Howard (Deborah), grandchildren: Meldon (Annely), Dixie, Genola, Shania, Aaron, Clarissa, Cameron, Caleb, Dusty Jr., Alexander and Kaylee. He is also survived by several great grandchildren, cousins, friends and close family.
He was predeceased by his parents: Madeline and John Nodin, sons Clair and Stuart Kwandibens.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Snows R.C. Church, Armstrong, Ontario. Interment to follow in Wagaming Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the family home in Whitesand First Nation beginning on Friday evening. A prayer service will be held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street on Friday at 3:00 pm.
