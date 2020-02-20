|
January 19, 1940 - February 15, 2020 Franco (Frank) Paola, 80, of Thunder Bay, was granted his Angel wings, with his daughter by his side, in the early morning on February 15th 2020 after a short time in the ICU at TBRHSC. His final days were spent surrounded by the people who cared for him and loved him most. Frank was born in Martirano, Catanzaro, Italy to Virgilio Paola, born in Conflenti, Catanzaro, Italy and Lucrezia Paola (Loncino) born in Falerna, Catanzaro, Italy. Virgilio came to Canada in 1952 for work and the rest of the family followed 2 years later. He is survived by his daughters Teresa and Tammy and by his son Louis, and his sister Antonetta, and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren. Predeceased by his parents Virgilio Paola and Lucrezia Paola as well as his wife Eileen Paola (Desmoulin). Frank was a long time taxi driver for Diamond/Laceys, where he eventually retired. He enjoyed watching westerns, reading and watching playoffs during hockey or football season. He was a loving, sensitive and strong man with the love for the Native culture; Frank became one with his spirit as he took his last breath. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at a later date in St. Andrew's Cemetery.