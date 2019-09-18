|
Mr. Frank Bagdon passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13th, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospice unit with his spouse Kathy by his side. Frank was born on August 18th, 1952 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Frank worked several jobs before starting his own business, Sherlock Business Systems. He sold his business and went to Lakehead University, earning his degree in Computer Science. This allowed him the opportunity to start his career at Northwestern Ontario Regional Cancer Centre, where he developed lasting friendships. Frank had a deep passion for farming and loved sharing his produce with family and friends. He enjoyed a hike up the mountain with his dogs and occasionally he could entice someone else to join him. He looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his brother, sons, and grandson at Wintering Lake, and when the weather wouldn't allow him outside, he enjoyed tinkering with electronics and reading up on what he would plant the following year. Frank was an avid hockey fan. He always enjoyed taking his boys to their hockey games and was a diehard Toronto Maple Leaf fan. He made sure to capture all the important moments of his life through the lens of his camera. Frank will be missed and remembered by, his spouse Kathy Antler, sons Neil and Cory, grandson Jim, Step-Children Matthew, Moni, and Tori, parents Tom and Shirley Bagdon, brother Bob and wife Billie, mother-in-law Dolly Gowanlock, sister-in-law Shelley Wark Martyn husband Kelly, Aunt Irene Humby and nephews Dale and Marshall Bagdon. A celebration of Frank's life will take place on Monday September 23rd, 2019 at Harbourview Funeral Home, 499 Cumberland Street, Thunder Bay. Visitations are at 10:00 am, followed by service at 11:00 with Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
